Lucille Marottoli


1921 - 2020
Lucille Marottoli Obituary
Lucille J. Marottoli
Miss Lucille J. Marottoli, born July 29, 1921, daughter of Emilius and Lena Marottoli, and sister of Ann (predeceased), passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on March 22, 2020. She was born in Fairfield, Connecticut, and was a longtime resident of Easton, Connecticut. She was a graduate of Grasmere Elementary, Roger Ludlowe High, and received her B.S. from the New Haven State Teachers College, continuing her education at the University of Bridgeport. Lucille was an admired and respected Kindergarten teacher in the Fairfield public schools system for over 37 years. Lucille leaves a very long list of friends and relatives who loved her warmth, sense of duty and humor, sharpness of intellect, and an indomitable spirit combined with a fearless commitment to life and the energy to live fully until the end. She had many interests including reading, Dixieland/Jazz music, dancing, entertainment, history, architecture, interior design, fashion, antiquing, needlepointsewing, rug hooking, and always loved a good joke. For 98 years, Lucille went to the Jennings Beach in Fairfield to enjoy the beauty of the day and a good swim. Predeceased family members are Frank and Jenny Nitto, Carl Sr. and Dorothy Nitto, Louise Nitto, Robert and Ann Nitto, Harold and Jean Nitto, Dick and Dot Nitto, Carl Jr. Nitto and Susan Nitto Kruetz. Surviving family are Dick and Trish Nitto, Ryan and Keri Nitto, Reed and Melanie Nitto, Marissa Colon, Jean Nitto, Robert and Melissa Nitto, Bill and Ashley Nitto, Matt and Letha Kruetz, Mike and Darcy Kruetz, Kathy and Rich Roessner, Kathy and Bob Hart, Robert and Susan Nitto, Barbara and Bill Munden, Carolyne and Anthony Travisano, Nancy and John Lorenz, Dr. Richard Marottoli and many very special and dear friends. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Easton Senior Center; 650 Morehouse Road, Easton, CT 06612. www.EastonSeniors.com. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2020
