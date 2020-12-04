Lucille Orloski
Lucille Orloski, age 81, of Shelton entered into rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Griffin Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of 60 years to John Orloski, Sr. Lucille was born in Bridgeport on April 11, 1939, daughter of the late Michael and Sylvia (Campolucci) Cappetto, and was a Fairfield resident for most of her life before moving to Shelton in 2003. She enjoyed volunteering at Crosby Commons. Most of all Lucille cherished spending her time with her family.
She was the beloved mother of John "Jack" Orloski, Jr. and his wife Denise and Dorothy Wallander and her husband David and sister of Michael Cappetto and the late Marie Wagnblas. Lucille was the loving grandmother of Brandon Orloski, David Wallander, Dean Wallander, Austin Orloski and Dawson Wallander and was also survived by several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Brady.
A walkthrough visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Monday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Her burial will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may leave condolences online at www.riverviewfh.com
.