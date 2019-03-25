Lucille P. Appleby

Lucille P. Appleby, age 74 of Stratford, beloved wife of Robert Appleby, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital after fighting cancer with her family by her bedside. She was born in Bridgeport on February 17, 1945 to the late Stanley and Phyllis (Mezzo) Kaminski.

Lucille was very proud of her grandchildren and they each had a loving and special relationship with her. She loved cooking and her famous meatballs were loved by all. She also enjoyed planting flowers and gardening.

In addition to her husband, Robert Appleby, Sr., Lucille is survived by her loving children, Michele Appleby, Robert (Darice) Appleby, Jr., and Craig (Mishelle) Appleby; her grandchildren, Nicolas Guerra, Ashley Appleby, Sofia Appleby, and Alivia Appleby; brother Raymond (Denise) Kaminski; sister-in-law, Linda Hammill; brother-in-law Joseph (Beverly) Appleby; and her nieces, nephews, and three special cousins.

The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Persico, nurses Marcus and Jeanie, and the other staff at Smilow Cancer Care, Trumbull, as well as to the nursing staff of the Bridgeport Hospital 7th floor, for their compassion and expert care during Lucille's illness.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucille's memory to Ride Closer to Free (www.rideclosertofree.org to Team Lulu) or to , PO Box 1893, Memphis TN, 38101-9550. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary