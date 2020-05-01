Lucille Pember
Lucille Frances Pember
Lucille Frances Pember, Stratford, CT (Woodbridge and previously of Trumbull, CT)
Born on December 31, 1932, Date of Death: April 26, 2020 New Haven CT.
Lucille happily spent the last fifteen (15) years of her life with her beloved partner, and best friend, Ralph Giammattei, with whom she shared many travel adventures, laughs, friends, and lovely times.
Born in Bristol, CT, Lucille was the first child of her parents, Michael Angelo Sinisgalli and Rose (Crowley) Sinisgalli.
Lucille began a distinguished nursing career at Saint Vincent's Hospital, Bridgeport, CT after graduating as a Registered Nurse from the hospital's School of Nursing, Class of 1953. While bringing up her family of five children, Lucille studied at the University of Bridgeport, CT, graduating with a BS in Nursing followed by a Masters degree in Psychiatric Nursing from Hunter College, NYC. She worked as a psychiatric head nurse at Hall-Brooke Foundation, Westport, CT, Bridgeport Mental Health, Bridgeport, CT and Fairfield Hills State Hospital, Newtown, CT. Lucille also taught her passion for psychiatric nursing to students at the St Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing, and finished her career as a school nurse for the Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury, in 1997.
Lucille loved hosting family events, where she had a way of making each family member feel special. Her annual Christmas Eve tradition was full of love, laughter and of course a multiple course meal. Her hosting of birthdays, showers, Sunday meals, beach parties and picnics were always filled with love, where everyone was welcome, because she loved entertaining and we all knew she would have plenty of food. Her joys in life were being with her children and their families, meeting new people and discovering new places.
Lucille was unconditionally proud of her five children, six grandchildren and great-grand son, relishing each and every accomplishment with a smile and "I knew you could do it". She was a fixture at birthdays, weddings, school plays, pageants, graduations, holidays, and all celebratory events. Lucille will be missed for her devotion to her family and friends, her support will be missed by all.
She is survived by her children, Mary-Lynn and husband, Chuck Masi, Carleton H. (Chip) Pember IV and wife Anne, David Pember and wife, Michele, Iris Pember Snider, Joseph M. Pember and wife, Hillary, grandchildren, Melissa Pember Karapanos and husband Nick, along with great grandson, Cade, Brian Pember, Kyle Pember and wife, Lisa, James (Jake) Pember, Collin Pember, Rachael Pember, siblings, Mickey Sinisgalli and wife, Katherine, Henry Sinisgalli and wife Kathy, Gail Sinisgalli, Wayne Sinisgalli, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carleton H. Pember 3rd, and her siblings, Ann Michelle Provenzano, (Trumbull) and Michael Sinisgalli Sr. (West Haven).
To offer the family online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jasmine Streater
Friend
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Steven and Sam Callaway
Friend
From my family to yours. You have our deepest sympathy during this very difficult time. We will continue to pray for strength and peace for your family. Love always Nicole Harr and family.
Nicole Harris
Coworker
Iris,
My deepest condolences to you and your family on the loss of this beautiful soul. Your face would light up whenever youd share pictures and stories of her. I always loved when you shared Mom with me. I wish I had the chance to meet this amazing woman. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Maria Antoniou
Friend
Iris, So sorry for the loss of your mother.
Keith Fowler
Iris and Family,
I am sincerely sorry for the loss of your Mom. I will keep you all in my prayers. My deepest sympathy.
Grace Knezovich
Friend
Sending Iris and her family prayers and love during this difficult time. I pray that the constant love from caring friends softens the sadness you feel. I hope that the cherished memories bring you moments of comfort and the lasting peace surrounds your grieving heart. I loved hearing stories about Lucille from Iris. Lucille was a strong woman that made a lot smile. She will be greatly missed but not forgotten. My condolences.
Elizabeth Knezovich
Friend
Our deepest condolences to all of you. Your mom was such a wonderful person. She always made me feel like your home was my second home. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lisa & Bill Reams
Friend
Miss you Lucille ❤
Anne Pember
Family
