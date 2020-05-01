Lucille Frances Pember
Lucille Frances Pember, Stratford, CT (Woodbridge and previously of Trumbull, CT)
Born on December 31, 1932, Date of Death: April 26, 2020 New Haven CT.
Lucille happily spent the last fifteen (15) years of her life with her beloved partner, and best friend, Ralph Giammattei, with whom she shared many travel adventures, laughs, friends, and lovely times.
Born in Bristol, CT, Lucille was the first child of her parents, Michael Angelo Sinisgalli and Rose (Crowley) Sinisgalli.
Lucille began a distinguished nursing career at Saint Vincent's Hospital, Bridgeport, CT after graduating as a Registered Nurse from the hospital's School of Nursing, Class of 1953. While bringing up her family of five children, Lucille studied at the University of Bridgeport, CT, graduating with a BS in Nursing followed by a Masters degree in Psychiatric Nursing from Hunter College, NYC. She worked as a psychiatric head nurse at Hall-Brooke Foundation, Westport, CT, Bridgeport Mental Health, Bridgeport, CT and Fairfield Hills State Hospital, Newtown, CT. Lucille also taught her passion for psychiatric nursing to students at the St Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing, and finished her career as a school nurse for the Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury, in 1997.
Lucille loved hosting family events, where she had a way of making each family member feel special. Her annual Christmas Eve tradition was full of love, laughter and of course a multiple course meal. Her hosting of birthdays, showers, Sunday meals, beach parties and picnics were always filled with love, where everyone was welcome, because she loved entertaining and we all knew she would have plenty of food. Her joys in life were being with her children and their families, meeting new people and discovering new places.
Lucille was unconditionally proud of her five children, six grandchildren and great-grand son, relishing each and every accomplishment with a smile and "I knew you could do it". She was a fixture at birthdays, weddings, school plays, pageants, graduations, holidays, and all celebratory events. Lucille will be missed for her devotion to her family and friends, her support will be missed by all.
She is survived by her children, Mary-Lynn and husband, Chuck Masi, Carleton H. (Chip) Pember IV and wife Anne, David Pember and wife, Michele, Iris Pember Snider, Joseph M. Pember and wife, Hillary, grandchildren, Melissa Pember Karapanos and husband Nick, along with great grandson, Cade, Brian Pember, Kyle Pember and wife, Lisa, James (Jake) Pember, Collin Pember, Rachael Pember, siblings, Mickey Sinisgalli and wife, Katherine, Henry Sinisgalli and wife Kathy, Gail Sinisgalli, Wayne Sinisgalli, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carleton H. Pember 3rd, and her siblings, Ann Michelle Provenzano, (Trumbull) and Michael Sinisgalli Sr. (West Haven).
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.