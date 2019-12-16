|
Lucille R. Wells
Lucille R. Wells, age 93, of Shelton, peacefully entered into rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in her home. She was the devoted wife of the late Richard T. Wells. Lucille was born in Derby on July 14, 1926, and was a longtime Shelton resident.
She graduated from the Meriden-Wallingford Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 and worked as an RN at Griffin Hospital. She served as Secretary and Treasurer of the Huntington Electric, Inc., working alongside her husband. Lucille was a member of the Huntington Garden Club and the Huntington Homemakers Association. She was very active with the Shelton Congregational Church, serving as Superintendent of the Sunday School, President of the Women's Fellowship, and Church Women United. She was also an active member of DAR where she served as Treasurer, Regent, and Chaplain. Lucille was an avid bowler and loved to play bridge with her friends.
She is the beloved mother of Glenn Wells and his wife Janet and Mark Wells and his wife Candace (Mazur). She is the cherished grandmother of Lindsay Wells and her spouse Litav Langley, Elizabeth Moccaie and her husband Richard, and Allison Wells and her fiance Daniel Gregory, and great-grandmother of Hannah, Asher, Silas, Aniel, Sivan, and Orilev. She was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Richards, and two sisters, Barbara Dains and Louise Ellison.
The family wishes to thank Lucille's caregivers Madge, Janet, and Angela for their care and compassion.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 AM. Her funeral service will begin at Riverview at 10:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to DAR Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter, Darlene Jones, 4 Avalon Way, Sandy Hook, CT 06482 or to the Spooner House, 30 Todd Road, Shelton, CT 06484.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019