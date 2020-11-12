1/
Lucy C. Stoverchy
1929 - 2020
Lucy C. Stoverchy
Lucy C. Stoverchy, 91, passed away on November 8, 2020. Born Lucy Clara Sorrentino in Bridgeport, CT, on October 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Julia Sorrentino. For many years, Lucy lived in Fairfield County before relocating to Bellingham, MA, in 2010 then to Acworth, GA, in 2016.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Michael Stoverchy, and her six siblings. She is survived by her daughters Kathryn Monaco and her husband John of Acworth, GA and Patricia Knapp and her husband William of Kennesaw, GA; her grandchildren Francine Dubriske and her husband David, James Vincenzi and his wife Nicole, and Erica Fuchs and her husband Brian; and her great-grandchildren Ashley, Taylor, Kaeley, Derek, Cole, Brody, Chase, Brett and Regan.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Southern Cremations & Funerals at Cheatham Hill in Marietta, GA.

Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Cremations and Funerals at Cheatham Hill
1861 Dallas Highway, SW
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 637-1664
