Sister Lucy Caporaso, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, died on June 13, 2019, at Lourdes Health Care Center, in Wilton at age 74. She was born in Bridgeport, in 1945, the daughter of Leonard and Concetta (Marranzino) Caporaso, both of Bridgeport.

After pronouncing her vows as a School Sister of Notre Dame, in 1965, as Sister Leonard Mary, she began teaching at St. Catherine of Siena School, in Trumbull, Conn. Later she was missioned to Leonia, New Jersey, St. Lawrence, Huntington, and Trumbull Catholic Regional School, before returning to St. Catherine of Siena, and later to St. Rose, Newtown; Holy Spirit School, Stamford; Notre Dame High School, Fairfield; and St. Ann, Bridgeport. At Notre Dame, she was Director of Admissions.

Friends may call at Villa Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, on June 19, from 3 to 7pm, with a Christian wake service at 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on June 20, in the chapel at Villa Notre Dame. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery Bethel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic-Midwest Province, c/o Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, Conn. 06897.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cornell Memorial Home, Danbury. www.CornellMemorial.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary