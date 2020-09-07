Lucy D. Salata
Lucy D. Salata, age 98, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Joseph Salata Sr., passed away on September 4, 2020 in her home. Lucy was born in Bridgeport on December 8, 1921 to the late Stephen and Mary (Komlos) Dergo and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired legal secretary. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Susan Salata, cherished grandchildren, Robin Fiftal and her husband, Jeremy, Melanie Salata, and Joseph A. Salata III, great-grandchild, Kaylen and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Lucy was predeceased by her son, Joseph Salata Jr., brothers, Stephen and John Dergo and sisters, Mary Karaffa, Helen Reed, Margaret Fernandez, Alice Couture, and Katherine Johnson. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street Bridgeport. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery Stratford. Facemasks and social distancing will be required at all services. The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com