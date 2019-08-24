|
|
Lucy Reyes Kling
Lucy Reyes Kling, 89, formerly of West Cornwall, CT passed away Wednesday, August 21, in Milford, CT, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the wife of John (Jack) Kling for 61 years.
She was born in San Antonio, TX, Feb. 20, 1930 to the late Alexander and Petra Reyes of San Antonio, TX. She graduated from Burbank High School in 1948 and from Draughn's Business College in San Antonio in 1949. She worked as a secretary for the Air Force Civil Service and met her future husband in Madrid, Spain, where they married in 1958.
Together they had a daughter and two sons, Mary T. (Kling) Wood of South Riding, VA, Michael J. Kling of Stratford, CT and Richard A. Kling of Baldwin, NY.
As an Air Force spouse, Lucy relocated to Idaho, Alaska, Arizona, California and the Philippines. She and her family settled in West Cornwall in 1978.
She volunteered for many organizations, including the , Girl Scouts, and the Sharon Hospital's Bargain Barn. She graduated from Northwest Community College in Winsted, CT, in 1985 with an associate's degree in Social Activities for the Elderly.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Albert Reyes of San Antonio, TX. She is survived by her husband and three children, their spouses, Gary, Maryann and Maria, grandchildren Samuel and Julia Wood of South Riding, VA, Joseph and Zinnia Kling of Stratford, CT and Jack and Isabella Kling of Baldwin, NY, her sister Mary Peche of San Antonio, TX, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 1:00 at Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home in North Canaan, CT followed by burial at 3:00 at Cornwall Hollow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019