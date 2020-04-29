|
Lucy Alderucci LaConte
Lucy Alderucci LaConte, age 91, of Stratford, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation Center. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, Felix A. LaConte.
Lucy was born in Bridgeport, CT on June 8, 1928, to Santo and Rosalia Lombardo Alderucci. She had been a Stratford resident for 64 years. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the casino, drawing, playing with her dog, Molly, and singing.
She is survived by her beloved daughters, Christine Vincent and Charlene Vincent and her husband, Joseph, both of Stratford; three cherished grandchildren, David Vincent and his wife, Jacqueline, Kristen Vincent, and Sarah Jorge and her husband, Andrew; and four adored great-grandchildren, Zachary Vincent, Jacob Vincent, Amelia Jorge and Julian Jorge. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jean Bond, and brothers, Charles and Samuel Alderucci, and her nephew, Ralph DeCesare, Jr.
At the family's request, private funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Interment was in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. The family would like to thank all of those who took such wonderful care of Lucy at Lord Chamberlain. Those who so desire may make contributions in Mrs. LaConte's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main St., Stratford. To express condolences online visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020