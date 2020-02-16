Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Shrine
2523 Park Ave.
Bridgeport , CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Martin


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Martin Obituary
Lucy Martin
Mar. 5, 1927 - Feb. 13, 2020
Lucy (Monda) Martin, age 92 of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 5, 1927 to the late Cesare and Lucia (Varchetti) Monda and was a proud, lifelong Bridgeport resident. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, John F. Martin and her beloved son, John Martin, Jr.
She was a retiree of the City of Bridgeport, loved the beach, to cook and host Sunday dinners, holiday parties, and "Wednesday nights" with family and friends. Family was everything to her. She made many friends through the years and was "grandma" to everyone. There was not one person or animal that didn't love her within minutes of meeting her. She was selfless and kind and always saw the best in everyone. Her home was open to all. She touched many lives with her generosity.
Survivors include her devoted daughter and best friend, Rita Wargo and husband Edward, granddaughters Lucy Dee, Lisa Johnson and Lynn Wargo, her five great-grandchildren, Abbey, Johnny, Samantha, Zachary and Zoe, who called her "GiGi", her nieces, Elizabeth Fray, Lucille Ceresa and Patricia Hopkins, her nephews, James Marino, Jeff and Robert Monda, as well as countless grand nieces and nephews and good friends. She is also predeceased by her sisters and brothers.
She loved life and it loved her right back. She will be sorely missed.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a mass of the Christian burial. Interment will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To sign an online guestbook or send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -