Lucy Martin
Mar. 5, 1927 - Feb. 13, 2020
Lucy (Monda) Martin, age 92 of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 5, 1927 to the late Cesare and Lucia (Varchetti) Monda and was a proud, lifelong Bridgeport resident. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, John F. Martin and her beloved son, John Martin, Jr.
She was a retiree of the City of Bridgeport, loved the beach, to cook and host Sunday dinners, holiday parties, and "Wednesday nights" with family and friends. Family was everything to her. She made many friends through the years and was "grandma" to everyone. There was not one person or animal that didn't love her within minutes of meeting her. She was selfless and kind and always saw the best in everyone. Her home was open to all. She touched many lives with her generosity.
Survivors include her devoted daughter and best friend, Rita Wargo and husband Edward, granddaughters Lucy Dee, Lisa Johnson and Lynn Wargo, her five great-grandchildren, Abbey, Johnny, Samantha, Zachary and Zoe, who called her "GiGi", her nieces, Elizabeth Fray, Lucille Ceresa and Patricia Hopkins, her nephews, James Marino, Jeff and Robert Monda, as well as countless grand nieces and nephews and good friends. She is also predeceased by her sisters and brothers.
She loved life and it loved her right back. She will be sorely missed.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a mass of the Christian burial. Interment will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To sign an online guestbook or send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2020