It is with great sorrow that the family announces that Lucy A. Pereira, age 93 of Monroe, the beloved widow of Selestino Pereira, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Jewish Home for the Elderly. Born in Bridgeport on January 1, 1927 to the late Giovanni and Carmela DelVecchio. She had been a lifelong area resident. Lucy was retired from Swan Engraving where she worked in account receivables. Survivors include her devoted children, Mary Lou (Ballingham) Pallas and her husband Bill of Stratford and Darryl Pereira and his wife Debra of Monroe, her cherished grandchildren, Matthew (Renee') and Jason Ballingham, Cody and Dean Pereira, two step-grandsons, Christopher (Sandy) and William Pallas, eight step-great-grandchildren, three step-great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lucy had been a spectacular mother and grandmother. She was always fiercely protective of her family and was there for them regardless of the need. She held her family traditions close to her heart and used every opportunity to share those traditions, stories, history, recipes and famous Christmas cookies with her family. She was truly a wonderful matriarch of the family and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Jewish Home for the Elderly, but especially the staff of Sadie's House. The care that our mother received was professional, knowledgeable, and filled with kindness, compassion and love. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, January 29th at 9:00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Church Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will be in St. Monica Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7 pm. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 27, 2020