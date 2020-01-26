Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Pereira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Pereira


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Pereira Obituary
Lucy A. Pereira
It is with great sorrow that the family announces that Lucy A. Pereira, age 93 of Monroe, the beloved widow of Selestino Pereira, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Jewish Home for the Elderly. Born in Bridgeport on January 1, 1927 to the late Giovanni and Carmela DelVecchio. She had been a lifelong area resident. Lucy was retired from Swan Engraving where she worked in account receivables. Survivors include her devoted children, Mary Lou (Ballingham) Pallas and her husband Bill of Stratford and Darryl Pereira and his wife Debra of Monroe, her cherished grandchildren, Matthew (Renee') and Jason Ballingham, Cody and Dean Pereira, two step-grandsons, Christopher (Sandy) and William Pallas, eight step-great-grandchildren, three step-great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lucy had been a spectacular mother and grandmother. She was always fiercely protective of her family and was there for them regardless of the need. She held her family traditions close to her heart and used every opportunity to share those traditions, stories, history, recipes and famous Christmas cookies with her family. She was truly a wonderful matriarch of the family and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Jewish Home for the Elderly, but especially the staff of Sadie's House. The care that our mother received was professional, knowledgeable, and filled with kindness, compassion and love. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, January 29th at 9:00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Church Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will be in St. Monica Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7 pm. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -