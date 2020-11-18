1/1
Lucy Quinto
Lucy Ozzi Quinto
Lucy J. Ozzi Quinto, age 86 of Monroe, beloved wife of Sam M. Quinto, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Waterbury on September 28, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Alice DePaola Ozzi. Prior to her retirement, Lucy worked for the Monroe School System. She found great enjoyment in reading, cooking, and talking on the phone with family and friends, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Loved by all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her beloved husband Sam of 62 years, she is survived by her loving daughters, Diane Quinto of Monroe and Linda Gutmann and her husband William of Shelton, four cherished grandchildren, Maria Tartaglia and her husband Stephen of Monroe, Samantha and Allison Gutmann of Shelton, and Shannon Carr of Naugatuck and a great-granddaughter Gabriella Tartaglia who was "the light of her life." She also leaves a brother, Arthur Ozzi Jr. and his wife Lorraine of Shelton and a sister, Claire Frillici and her husband Fred of Fairfield as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Gloria DeVietro and her husband Mike and Rose Paternoster and her husband Ralph.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
