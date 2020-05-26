Lucy (Pires) Reis
Lucy (Pires) Reis, age 93 of the Nichols section of Trumbull passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was the widow of Antonio Reis. They were married for 53 years. She was born in Ludlow, MA on March 18, 1927. She was employed by General Electric and later on by Branson Ultrasonic Equipment from which she retired. She was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball team and the New York Football Giants. She enjoyed the family gatherings during all the holidays. She looked forward to her vacations in the Berkshires with her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick with a smile and a laugh.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Linda Pepin and her husband, Philip of Stratford. Her loving son, Carl Reis of Beacon Falls. Her cherished grandchildren, Adam Pepin and his wife, Melissa of West Islip, NY, Matthew Pepin and his wife, Lauren of Monroe, Brian Reis of Beacon Falls and Hannah Reis of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Emily, Nicholas, Anthony, Madison and Audrey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Sara Pires; her sisters and their spouses, Theresa McDonald (Carl), Mary Cuccaro (Joseph), Celeste Alves (Antonio). She was also predeceased by her brother-in-law, Albino Barrozo and his wife Laura. The family would like to thank Peggy, her caregiver. Service will be private.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.