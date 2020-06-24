Lucy B. Riccio
Lucy Beatrice (Cubelli) Riccio, born in Bridgeport Connecticut May 27, 1916, passed away June 23, 2020. The loving daughter of Joseph (deceased 1973) and Jennie Cubelli (deceased 1960), devoted wife of Lucio Riccio (deceased 1984), exceptional mother of Edmund (deceased 2015) and Lucius (wife: Rhona), adored grandmother of Alexander, Eva, Laura, Gregg, and Teddy, died peacefully of natural causes in New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. She will be missed.
She spent most of her life raising her family in Trumbull Connecticut, where she will be buried next to her husband of 43 years, moved to Naples Florida in 1983, and recently established residency in Manhattan. In recent decades she spent summers in Southampton, NY.
Beatrice, as she was better known, was an honor student in high school in Bridgeport and worked while raising her family so that her sons could attend college. She served as the executive assistant to vice presidents at the Bridgeport Brass and Remington Electric Shaver companies. She was secretary/treasurer of the Trumbull PTA for many years, a den mother of a cub scout troop, and as the basketball coach for her son's team in the Gray-Y division of the YMCA.
Her father was (as was her mother and husband) an Italian immigrant who achieved significant success in business and politics in Bridgeport. In addition to owning a tool factory and starting an airplane design and construction business, he was the first Italian American elected to the State's Senate. Her husband worked for the Bridgeport Post and was president of the Connecticut chapter of the International Typographical Union, president of the Trumbull Little League, and a president and founder of the Tashua Knolls Seniors Men's (golf) Club.
Her first son, Edmund, received a degree in engineering from Lehigh University (Bethlehem PA) and an MBA from the University of Bridgeport, was a vice president at Carpenter Steel and other metal manufacturers. In his last position, he was president of the Forge Division of Bethlehem Steel Corporation. Her second son, Lucius, earned a BS, MS, and Ph.D. in engineering also from Lehigh, and resides in NYC, where he formerly served as the commissioner of NYC's Department of Transportation and member of the MTA board of directors. Currently he is on the faculty of Columbia University.
Services were private. Interment in Long Hill Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, Connecticut. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
