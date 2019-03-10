Lucyna Klewicki

Lucyna Gawrych Klewicki, age 63 of Trumbull, loving wife of 45 years to Stanley Klewicki passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Wyk, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Boleslaw and Jadwiga Bandzul Gawrych. Lucyna worked as a nurse's aide for Masonic Care in Newtown. She was an avid gardener who loved to grow tomatoes and tend to her roses. She also enjoyed the beach and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband Stanley, Lucyna leaves behind her two children James Klewicki and his wife Laura of Durham, NC; sister Christina and her husband Daniel Vitucci of Trumbull, two grandchildren Evelyn Klewicki and Brooks Vitucci, a brother, many sisters, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David Klewicki.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen Church, Trumbull followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen Church or the Smilow Cancer Hospital in memory of Lucyna.