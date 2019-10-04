|
|
Luigi Zangrilli
May 6, 1936-October 4, 2019
Luigi Zangrilli, age 83 of Stratford, the beloved husband of Antoinette (DeSimone) Zangrilli, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 4, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Ripi, Frosinone, Italy on May 6, 1936, he was the son of the late Domenico and Domenica (Lunghi) Zangrilli.
Survivors include his daughter, Catherine D. Paris; his son, Luigi Zangrilli Jr., and wife Tara; his grandchildren, Michael Paris (Kelly), David Paris (Liz), Charles Paris III (Nicole), Matthew and Melissa Paris, Gianni Zangrilli and Grace Zangrilli, his three great-grandchildren; Layla, Santino, and Olivia, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Giovanni Zangrilli.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 5, 2019