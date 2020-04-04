Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Luigia Cimmino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luigia Cimmino


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luigia Cimmino Obituary
Luigia Cimmino
Luigia Cimmino, age 85, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Antonio Cimmino, passed away on April 2, 2020 in the Jewish Home, Bridgeport. Mrs. Cimmino was born in Italy on February 26, 1935 to the late Giuseppe and Antonia (Vigliotti) Nuzzo and has been a longtime area resident. Survivors include her devoted sons, Andrew Cimmino and his wife Evelyn, and Mario Cimmino and his wife Roya, her cherished grandson, Jay Cimmino all of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews both in the United States and Italy.
Luigia, or Gina, was a proud American citizen. She was born in Santa Maria a Vico, Italy. Her family migrated to the United States in 1966. Along with her aspirations and work ethic, she brought the Italy of her childhood, her food, and her Neopolitan culture. The kitchen table was the point of reference. She worked hard to support her family and give them the opportunities that America offered. A sacrifice that her children respect and will always remember. Gina always missed the small town she had left, her extended family, and the many nuances of being born in a place where everyone knows you and your family. A traditional Catholic, Gina was devout to the faith she was brought up in. She enjoyed the Latin liturgy and the centuries of traditions which accompany them. Gina was devoted to her family and her small circle of friends. After all has been said and done, she will be missed in the many, small moments of our lives.
Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate Luigia's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luigia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -