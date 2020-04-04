|
Luigia Cimmino
Luigia Cimmino, age 85, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Antonio Cimmino, passed away on April 2, 2020 in the Jewish Home, Bridgeport. Mrs. Cimmino was born in Italy on February 26, 1935 to the late Giuseppe and Antonia (Vigliotti) Nuzzo and has been a longtime area resident. Survivors include her devoted sons, Andrew Cimmino and his wife Evelyn, and Mario Cimmino and his wife Roya, her cherished grandson, Jay Cimmino all of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews both in the United States and Italy.
Luigia, or Gina, was a proud American citizen. She was born in Santa Maria a Vico, Italy. Her family migrated to the United States in 1966. Along with her aspirations and work ethic, she brought the Italy of her childhood, her food, and her Neopolitan culture. The kitchen table was the point of reference. She worked hard to support her family and give them the opportunities that America offered. A sacrifice that her children respect and will always remember. Gina always missed the small town she had left, her extended family, and the many nuances of being born in a place where everyone knows you and your family. A traditional Catholic, Gina was devout to the faith she was brought up in. She enjoyed the Latin liturgy and the centuries of traditions which accompany them. Gina was devoted to her family and her small circle of friends. After all has been said and done, she will be missed in the many, small moments of our lives.
Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate Luigia's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020