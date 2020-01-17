|
Luis P. Leon
Luis P. Leon, of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Marion M. Leon, and loving father of Kimberlie I. Leon and Adam L. Leon, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 16, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Friends may greet the family Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the CT Post. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 18, 2020