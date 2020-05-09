Luis Morales
Luis M. Morales, age 64 of Bridgeport, CT loving husband of 45 years to Edna Rivera Morales passed away in his home on May 6, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Luis was a veteran, and ranked as a Sargent in the National Guard and honorably discharged in 1984.
In addition to his wife Edna, Luis was survived by his children Jaime L. Morales, Jason L. Morales, Jessica Colon, and Jose Colon along with a host of grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.