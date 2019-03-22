|
Luis (Ruben) Ortiz
Luis (Ruben) Ortiz, age 61, of Stratford, beloved husband of Tammie Pavone Ortiz, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital following a short illness. Friends may greet the family Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2019