Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Luis (Ruben) Ortiz


Luis (Ruben) Ortiz, age 61, of Stratford, beloved husband of Tammie Pavone Ortiz, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital following a short illness. Friends may greet the family Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2019
