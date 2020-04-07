|
Luke C. Nathan
Luke C. Nathan, age 27, of Oxford, beloved companion of Stefani Smith, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1993 in Milford and was the son of Allen Nathan Jr. and Sherry Zubrinsky. He was employed by Main Enterprise as a service technician and was an avid fan of Disney and a motorcycle enthusiast. Luke was a selfless person, who would do anything for anyone and was a devoted father, who lived his life for his daughter, Lilee. Luke is survived by his longtime companion, Stefani Smith of Oxford, his daughter, Lilee Nathan of Oxford, father, Allen Nathan Jr. and partner Cathy Damato of Shelton, mother, Sherry Zubrinsky and husband Steven of Shelton, two brothers, Mark Nathan of Shelton and Jake Nathan of Ansonia, paternal grandmother, Mary Tecci and husband Anthony of Florida, maternal grandmother, Diane Bishop of Ansonia, step brother, Timothy Zubrinsky of Arlington, VA and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Luke was also predeceased by paternal grandfather, Allen Nathan Sr. and maternal grandfather, Ronald Bishop. Due to the current health situation, a memorial service to celebrate Luke's life will be announced at a later time. The Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To celebrate his memory, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2020