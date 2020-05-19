Luke Richard Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Luke's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luke Richard Smith
Luke Richard Smith, 20, of Bethany CT, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Luke is survived by his loving parents, William and Cynthia Smith of Bethany, CT and his sister Alexandra Smith of Wallingford, CT, his maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Freeman of Trumbull, CT, his adoring cousins, Bridget, Nora and Patrick Murray of Worcester, MA, Edward Smith of Ansonia, CT, Austin Weiss and Autumn Merrill of Milford, CT, and Abigail Kamaitis of Oxford, CT, as well as many loving aunts, uncles and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Gloria Merrill, his paternal grandfather William Smith, Sr. and his paternal uncle Richard Lucas. Luke was born in New Haven, CT and grew up in Bethany, CT where he attended Bethany Nursery Group, Bethany Community School, Amity Middle School Bethany, and graduated from Amity High School in 2018. During his time at Amity High School, Luke was a stellar athlete, where he was the member of both the Amity High school football and lacrosse teams. He received various honors and awards for his athleticism and team sportsmanship during these years. He then went on to play Division II lacrosse at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, NH. In true Luke fashion, his kinship with his teammates extended well beyond the field and his teammates became his brothers. Apart from his athletic achievements, Luke will be best remembered as an "old soul". He was a sweet, humble, gracious, respectful and loving young man. He had a large and extended circle of friends and developed bonds with all of them that were unique, long lasting and meaningful. Luke's giving and infectious personality transcended generations. He had the unique ability to make everyone he met feel at ease and like the most special person in the room. He had as much fun playing a silly game of wiffleball in the back yard with his cousins as he did playing a college lacrosse game in front of a stadium full of fans. Luke also enjoyed a special relationship with his grandparents, who will always remember his warm and loving hugs. Most of all, Luke was a loving son and brother to his parents and sister. He was the apple of his parents' eye, who brought such joy into their lives with his infectious smile and rosy cheeks. Luke idolized his sister Lexie, in addition to being siblings, they were each other's best friend. Luke was a "giver" in every sense of the word. In that spirit, he was an organ donor and his contributions will be life saving to others. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects in celebration of Luke's on Friday, May 22 from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. by driving through the Eastside Cemetery, 157 Pease Road Woodbridge, CT. Due to the current COVID-19 restraints, this is a drive through only procession and the service and burial will be private. A live stream wake service with video tribute will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 3:45 p.m. 5:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. Please go to www.adzimafh.com to see the live stream link. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Wake
03:45 - 05:00 PM
live stream
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Celebration of Life
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Eastside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved