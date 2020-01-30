|
|
Luz Maria Flores
Luz Maria Flores, age 61 of West Haven, CT., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Raphael's Hospital, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.
Luz was born October 30, 1958 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico; the beloved daughter of Maria Elena Morales and the late Leoncio Flores.
Luz, or Lucy as she was better known, was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She had a warm and nurturing heart. Lucy was truly everyone's mother; her generosity and selflessness extended to everyone she met. She never held a grudge and could see the positivity in anyone. She was the backbone of her family; keeping everyone together. Lucy enjoyed cooking, doing yard work with her daughter, and spending time with her family. She will be missed deeply by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Along with her father, Luz was predeceased by her: son, Alberto Vegas; daughter, Monique Echevarria; brother, Osvaldo Flores; and sister, Ana I. Gonzalez.
In addition to her mother, Luz is survived by her: husband of 25 years, Zachary Pierce; daughter, Aida Cruz; son, Jose Cruz and daughter-in-law Mayra Cruz; son, Julio Echevarria and daughter-in-law Tracy Echevarria; son, Daniel Echevarria; nine siblings: Maria S. Flores; Juan Flores; Milagros Morales; Magda E. Gonzalez; Carmen L. Alicea; Juanita Morales; Margarita Bland; Maria F. Gonzalez; Barbara Whitaker; six grandchildren: Cindy Silva; Juan Rosa; Christopher Russell; Charlie Echevarria; Moses Echevarria; Alexa Cruz; five great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish her memory.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at Community Funeral Chapels 798 Park Ave. Bridgeport, CT. 06604, Tel: 203-334-9999. Interment will be held privately. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 31, 2020