Luz N. Sotomayor

Luz Noelia Sotomayor, age 70 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of 54 years to Francisco Sotomayor died peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with her devoted family by her side. Born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Herman and Josephine Rosado Burgos. A Bridgeport resident for over 65 years, she was a former employee of Bridgeport Metal Goods. She enjoyed all culinary arts, crocheting and teaching at the Mercy Learning Center and Our Lady of Good Council. Her life was centered around her family and devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Beatitudes.

Survivors in addition to her husband are her children, Rosemarie, Livia and Francisco Sotomayor all of Bridgeport; two adopted daughters, Diane Sotomayor Kiel and Lisa Fiderici; her brothers and sisters, Herman Burgos and wife Luisa, Carmen Archilla, Alicia and Elsa Miriam Burgos and Michael Burgos. She was predeceased by her siblings, Jose Luis, Rafael, Enrique, John and Santita Burgos.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours will take place on Friday morning from 11 a.m. to 12noon in the Commerce Hill Funeral home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. For online condolences, memorial tributes and order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary