Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Castell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Castell


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lydia Castell Obituary
Lydia Castell
Lydia Castell, age 75, of Shelton peacefully entered into rest in her home on February 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Keith Morgan. She was born in Wuerzburg, Germany on February 7, 1944 the daughter of the late Konrad and Maria Sittinger. Lydia was a wonderful cook and avid gardener. She enjoyed traveling to the islands and trips to Europe. She is also survived by her stepson Bryn Morgan, her brother Peter Sittinger and his wife Ingrid, her niece Sabine Sittinger and her nephew Jurgen Sittinger. She was predeceased by her son Michael Castell. Friends are invited to greet Lydia's family on Friday February 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton. Her memorial service will take place in the funeral home at 12 p.m. with Rev. Michael F. Dogali, Pastor of St. Joseph Church, Shelton. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now