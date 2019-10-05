|
Lydia Garasimowicz
Lydia Paul (Kowalchuk) Garasimowicz, age 93, passed away at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home in Stratford, CT on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Born July 25, 1926, she was the daughter of Paul and Stephania Kowalchuk. She had one sister, Mary, who preceded her in death.
Lydia was a 1944 graduate of Harding High School. After graduating, she attended nursing school at Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing and graduated on September 9, 1947. She worked as a registered nurse at Bridgeport Hospital beginning in 1948. She then went on to earn her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Bridgeport in 1965. In 1970, she became an instructor in the Obstetric Department of Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing where she trained other nurses how to guide women through pregnancy, labor, and care for their newborns.
On August 28, 1948 she married Alexander Garasimowicz. Together, they had two children. They were members of Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox church and were instrumental in preserving the church's stained-glass windows and having them listed as national treasures. She was also involved in the R Club. Alexander preceded her in death in 2014 after 66 years together.
She is survived by her son Gregory (Linda) Garasimowicz of Mukwonago, WI; her daughter, Daria Casilli of Lynn, MA; three grandchildren, Darrick Casilli and Tanya Casilli of Danvers, MA, and Nicholas (Candi) Garasimowicz of Las Vegas, NV; and one great-grandchild, Julien.
Visitation will be at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford on Monday from 5pm to 8 pm. Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10 am at Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Church, 1510 East Main St., Bridgeport with Very Reverend John Jillionis officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Stratford. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019