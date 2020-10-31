1/
Lydia Saum
1949 - 2020
Lydia Nancy Saum
Lydia Nancy (Szabo) Saum age 71, born in Norwalk, passed peacefully alongside her family on October 22, 2020. Lydia spent most of her life with her husband Hank Saum in Fairfield, CT. They have been residing in Dunedin, FL. She is survived by her husband Hank, her two brothers Joe and Dan Szabo, her son, Jason Saum; three daughters, Renee Castro, Tracy Rodriguez, Melissa Acquefreda; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lydia was able to travel around the world with Hank. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and hosting/celebrating many occasions with her family and friends. Most known for her sassiness and always having the right answer, she will be missed dearly.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
