Lydia Nancy SaumLydia Nancy (Szabo) Saum age 71, born in Norwalk, passed peacefully alongside her family on October 22, 2020. Lydia spent most of her life with her husband Hank Saum in Fairfield, CT. They have been residing in Dunedin, FL. She is survived by her husband Hank, her two brothers Joe and Dan Szabo, her son, Jason Saum; three daughters, Renee Castro, Tracy Rodriguez, Melissa Acquefreda; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lydia was able to travel around the world with Hank. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and hosting/celebrating many occasions with her family and friends. Most known for her sassiness and always having the right answer, she will be missed dearly.