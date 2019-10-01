|
Lyle E. Janssen
Lyle E. Janssen, age 86, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Ruth Ruzicka Janssen, died Monday, September 30, 2019 in his residence. Mr. Janssen was born in Nokomis, IL and was an area resident most of his life. He was retired from SNET after 37 years of faithful service. He was a US Navy Veteran serving aboard the USS Siboney as a radio operator. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bridgeport, serving as Financial Secretary. He enjoyed golf, poker, bowling, playing scrabble nightly with his wife and was an avid New York Mets fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Keith A. Janssen, of Trumbull, Bruce H. Janssen, of Simsbury and Pamela J. Pietrafesa, of Los Angeles. Five grandchildren, Kara, Ryan, Lauren, Carter and Jenna, six great-grandchildren, Trent, Fletcher, Emmett, Brayden, Addison and Bianca. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Bridgeport. Burial will be at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. Friends may call on Wednesday at Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to Zion Lutheran Church, or St Jude Children's Hospital. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to http://www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 2, 2019