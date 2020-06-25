Lyle Schultz

Lyle R. Schultz
August 28 ,1940 - June 13, 2020On June 13th, 2020, Lyle Russell Schultz achieved peaceful stillness after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease along with a brief illness of cancer.
He was born on August 28th, 1940 to the late Lyle Everett Schultz, and Jeannette Margaret (Quinn) Schultz, in Chicago, Illinois.
Lyle lived a full life. He learned many trades/skills. In the US Army, he always said, "I learned how to jump out of a perfectly good airplane", was a truck driver, pilot, mounted police officer, master electrician, scuba diver, computer software engineer, hunter, fisherman, to name a few. He had a wicked sense of humor that put a sparkle in his eye and loved a good steak.
Lyle was survived by his daughter Heather Ann and her husband, Jamie Mattison, his son Lyle John, his wife Jacki and grandsons, Lyle Brian and Lane Scott Schultz.
Lyle's daughter would like to especially thank the amazing staff at Fresh River Healthcare for all the special care they provided him over the last year. The care and compassion were exceptional.
His funeral along with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 28th, 2020 in the Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln., Middletown, CT 06457.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Rehabilitation Department, who specialize in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, at Fresh River Healthcare, 96 Prospect Hill Rd., East Windsor, CT 06088.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 25, 2020.