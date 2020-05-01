Lynda Eileen Desrosiers
Lynda Eileen Desrosiers passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Lynda was an extraordinary woman. There are not enough words to describe her light and love, her laughter, and her wisdom. Born January 26, 1944, Lynda lived many years in New Hampshire before moving to Stratford, CT. She spent her entire life living close to her family. Lynda was a dedicated former employee of Textron, Sikorsky, and finally retired after working 20 years for the state of Connecticut. Lynda was loved by everyone she met; she had immeasurable charm, timeless beauty, witty humor, and unconditional compassion. Her generosity was far-reaching and her love for animals was known by all. Her incredible culinary skills and her warm heart will never be forgotten. Lynda leaves behind a large family; her son, Mark Daconto, his wife Renee, and their children Valyn, Michael, and Dana. Her daughter Michelle Martone, and husband Jeffrey, and their children Melissa, Lauren, and Andrew. Her former husband, and longtime friend, Louis Daconto. Her beloved Niece and best friend, Debra Taylor. As well as other family members and countless friends. Lynda was pre-deceased by her parents, Arthur and Nellie Desrosiers, and her brothers, Arthur Jr. and Rodney Desrosiers. . Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.