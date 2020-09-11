1/1
Lynda Jean Spearman
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda Jean Spearman "Cookie"
August 2, 1958 - September 6, 2020Spearman, Lynda Jean "Cookie" Age 62, of Bridgeport, entered eternal rest peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital, in Bridgeport, surrounded by her loving husband and family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born August 2, 1958, in Washington, DC, Lynda was the cherished daughter of the late Lynwood Elliott Stewart and Betty Jean (Lee-Stewart) Scott.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Carwin Spearman; her daughters Tammie L. (Dean) Brown, of Shelton, Toni M. Spearman, of Bridgeport, Tkimberly E. (Derron) Dunbar, of Bloomfield, Lynda C. (Anthony) Stallworth, of Bridgeport, and son Carwin (Olympia) Spearman II, of Stratford. She also leaves her grandchildren Tioni, Michael, Tori, Megan, Stephanie, Chloe, Kayden, Kamren, Maxwell, Lauren, Skylar, and Olivia; her brothers Collins Stewart, Lynwood (Ramona) Stewart, and Michael (Ivy) Stewart, of MD; a nephew (Lynwood) and niece (Stephanie), and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends—from every walk of life to cherish her memory. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. In accordance with CDC guidelines, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and face masks are required. In light of the Covid pandemic, all other services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Mountain Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morton's Mortuary
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved