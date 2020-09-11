Lynda Jean Spearman "Cookie"

August 2, 1958 - September 6, 2020Spearman, Lynda Jean "Cookie" Age 62, of Bridgeport, entered eternal rest peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital, in Bridgeport, surrounded by her loving husband and family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born August 2, 1958, in Washington, DC, Lynda was the cherished daughter of the late Lynwood Elliott Stewart and Betty Jean (Lee-Stewart) Scott.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Carwin Spearman; her daughters Tammie L. (Dean) Brown, of Shelton, Toni M. Spearman, of Bridgeport, Tkimberly E. (Derron) Dunbar, of Bloomfield, Lynda C. (Anthony) Stallworth, of Bridgeport, and son Carwin (Olympia) Spearman II, of Stratford. She also leaves her grandchildren Tioni, Michael, Tori, Megan, Stephanie, Chloe, Kayden, Kamren, Maxwell, Lauren, Skylar, and Olivia; her brothers Collins Stewart, Lynwood (Ramona) Stewart, and Michael (Ivy) Stewart, of MD; a nephew (Lynwood) and niece (Stephanie), and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends—from every walk of life to cherish her memory. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. In accordance with CDC guidelines, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and face masks are required. In light of the Covid pandemic, all other services will be private.



