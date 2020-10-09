Lynda Susan Farmer Osmolik
Lynda Susan Farmer Osmolik, 64, of Monroe, the beloved wife of Thomas S. Osmolik, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport to the late John and Hazel Delaney, she was a lifelong area resident.
After surviving breast cancer twenty years ago, she decided to give back and become a dedicated CNA, who passionately cared for patients at St. Vincent's Medical Center for over fourteen years. She also was employed at Remington Shavers where she met her husband, Tom.
Lynda was a fantastic wife, mother and grandmother who always put everybody first. She was a gentle and giving person who found joy in the small things in life. Her passion was discovering new finds at tag sales and Goodwill, playing bingo and gardening at her home. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, laughing, catching butterflies and making memories.
In addition to her husband, Lynda is survived by her son, Christopher Farmer and his wife, Jennifer of Trumbull and her stepson, Steven Osmolik and his partner, Valerie Chamberlain of Newtown; and her six grandchildren, Tyler Farmer, Axel Farmer, Ava Farmer, Kennedy Farmer, Kayleigh Osmolik and Ryan Osmolik. She will also be missed by her two brothers, Alfred Rose and his wife, Toni and Antone Rose, all of Meriden; her sister, Vivian Crews of Derby and many nieces and nephews. Lynda was predeceased by her brothers, William and James Balling; and her sister, Jacqueline Caraglio.
The family would like to thank the staff at Smilow Cancer Center for their compassionate care of Lynda. Memorial contributions can be made in Lynda's honor to: Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield Center. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
.