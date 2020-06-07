Lynn Ann Sheridan

Lynn Ann Sheridan, age 59, peacefully entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Harold Sheridan. Lynn was born in Waterbury on October 17, 1960, daughter of the late Donald Copeland and Joan Gangloff Copeland Barker. A resident of Orange since 2003, she was employed at Alinabal, Inc. in Milford for many years. Lynn enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino. In addition to her husband Harold, she leaves to cherish her memory, a loving daughter, Lauren Sheridan (Forest Green) of Middletown, brother, Donald Copeland Jr. of Waterbury, a sister, Jennifer Holloway of VT, in-laws, Cheryl and Daniel O'Connor of Branford and William Sheridan of FL, aunt, Shirley Fusco of Watertown, step-father, Frederick Barker, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, David Suckley Jr. and sister-in-law, Paulette Sheridan. At this time, all services will be private.



