Lynn E. Contrucci
Lynn E. Contrucci, age 77, a resident of Milford, CT, part time resident of Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica, and former resident of New York, NY, passed away gracefully and peacefully on September 17, 2020. Born on February 9, 1943, in Jersey City, NJ, Lynn was the latter of identical twin girls born to the late John and Frances Contrucci. Technically a middle child – six minutes younger than her sister, Lee Berchem, and less than a year older than her brother, Jack Contrucci - Lynn was at times mischievous and at all times more than adept at going with the flow. She lived her uniquely extraordinary life filled with laughter, dancing and intellectual curiosity, coupled with just enough heartache, disappointment and resilience to allow her to cherish and embrace it all: the good, the bad and the ugly.
A graduate of The Holy Angels Academy in Fort Lee, NJ, Lynn was a gifted student, who was rumored on more than one occasion to have duped the nuns and swapped places with her mirror-image sister during high school final exams. She continued her formal education at Notre Dame College of Baltimore and, after earning her Bachelor of Arts in English, became a textbook production editor at McGraw-Hill to Pearson Education, where she worked for more than three decades. Following retirement from her day job, Lynn continued her journey as a lifelong learner and knowledgeable collector of African and Haitian art, Chinese jade, Jamaican botanicals and porcelain dolls. She was also a self-taught Tarot Card reader and, during the past several years, took to playing and hosting weekly games of Mah Jongg with friends both old and new.
Lynn was fiercely independent and yet extremely devoted to her family, in particular to Harry Jackson whom she had thoughtfully and lovingly placed for adoption in 1969 and patiently waited to meet again in 1990. She was forever grateful to Harry's parents, Esther and Harry Jackson, Sr., who raised and shared their beautiful son with her following his 21st birthday. It is a gross understatement to say that Lynn loved Harry with every fiber of her being.
In addition to Lee, Jack and Harry, Lynn is survived by her eldest brother, Artie Merritt, and his wife, Vera Merritt; brother-in-law, Bob Berchem; sister-in-law, Denise Contrucci; her nieces, Jamie Rotundi, Lizabeth Merritt, Annie Merritt and Kerry Berchem; and nephews, Otto Berchem and Jon Berchem; as well as several great-nieces and nephews, all of whom will greatly miss their Grammie Lynn.
All services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice or The Animal Haven, North Haven, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.