Lynn A. Povinelli

Lynn Ann Povinelli, age 51, of Milford, passed away on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Lynn was born in Milford on December 7, 1967 to Henry (Hank) Povinelli and the late Nancy Frank Povinelli. Lynn was a lifelong resident of Milford and graduated from Jonathan Law High School. She was a New York Yankee fan and adored her dog Ruby. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and family. Survivors include her children: David Rua of Milford and Matthew Bensen of Bridgeport, step-sisters; Kari Smith (Jerry) of MS and Susan Diamantis (George) of Milford, uncle, Raymond Povinelli of Milford and aunt, Sandra Grevey (Kevin) of VA and several nieces and nephews. Lynn was predeceased by her sister, Laurie Ann Povinelli and step-mother, Karen Hansen Povinelli. The family would like to thank the staff at Vitas Hospice for the care and support they showed Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Vitas Hospice, 199 Park Road Ext., Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762.

Friends are invited to greet the family on Tuesday, July 30th from 10:00 am -12:00 pm in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 11:30 am followed by interment in Kings Highway Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 28, 2019