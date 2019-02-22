Lynne L. Foreman

Sep 20,1959-Feb 14,2019Lynne Louise Foreman, 59 of Seymour, formerly of Stamford and Ohio entered peaceful rest on Feb. 14, 2019 at her home. Born Sept. 20, 1959 in Stamford. Lynne was a Property Manager for Beacon Communities, Boston. She was a member of the Seymour Congregational Church and had served on the Parish Life Committee; Lynne enjoyed reading and her Book Club travel, music and had an affinity for Art and wine. She fought a brave battle with cancer and her subsequent medical conditions for which she inspired many people. Lynne will be fondly remembered for the care she had for others, especially her love and care for her daughter Mackenzie Foreman. In addition to her loving daughter Mackenzie, Lynne leaves her father, Stephen A. Foreman and her step-mother Patricia of Florida, and her brother, Stephen A. Foreman of Woodbury, and many friends. A Memorial Service in celebration of Lynne's life will be Saturday, March 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. in the Seymour Congregational Church, 45 Broad St., Seymour. Interment will be private. There are no calling hours. The Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour is entrusted the arrangements. Memorial Gifts may be made to "Foreman's Earth Angels" (to benefit Mackenzie) c/o Liberty Bank, 127 South Main St., Beacon Falls, CT 06403.