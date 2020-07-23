Lynne Zebrowski
Lynne (Abromaitis) Zebrowski, formerly of Fairfield, devoted wife of the late Bart Zebrowski, passed away on July 17, 2020 in Arizona due to complications of Covid-19.
Lynne was born and raised in Fairfield, CT, attended Fairfield Public Schools and graduated from Central Connecticut State Teachers College with a Degree in Education and then obtained her Master's Degree in Education from Fairfield University. She taught students in the Trumbull Public School system, inspiring the minds of nearly three generations.
Lynne retired permanently to Arizona in 2012, and enjoyed her days with a wonderful circle of friends. She was an avid card game and mahjong player, and continued teaching by instructing others to how to play numerous card games. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies in Arizona, Lynne was also an avid sports fan supporting the Michigan Wolverines, the New York Jets and Mets, and in her younger years, the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Lynne's memory will be cherished by her children, Tracy May of Stratford, Chris Tyler and his wife Michael Anne of Brookeville, MD; grandchildren Ryan, Ashley and Lilah; great-grandchildren Grayson and Aubrey; her brother Alan Austin and his children Choli, Dallas and Marci: and Kelly, her loyal canine companion of 16 years. In addition to Bart, her loving husband of 44 years, she was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Marie Abromaitis. Lynne will be missed by all of those whose lives she touched.
Memorial services will be held in Connecticut and Arizona at later time.
Please consider making a donations to an Animal Rescue Organization or Veterans charity of your choice
in her memory.