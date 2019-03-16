Sister M. Frederick Tkacz

Sister M. Frederick Tkacz, 102, and most senior member of the Sisters of Mercy, died peacefully in West Hartford on March 14, 2019. Sister was born on Nov. 16, 1916 in Stamford to Anthony and Caroline (Myczak) Tkacz. From as early as third grade, Caroline knew she would be a sister and upon graduation from Greenwich High School, she entered the Sisters of Mercy on June 27, 1934 and professed religious vows on January 2, 1937. With degrees earned from University of St. Joseph, then St. Joseph College and Fairfield University, Sister taught grades 1 through 8 in Catholic Schools throughout Connecticut for 56 years, 45 of those in the Bridgeport Diocese. Sister's most recent mission was at St. Augustine parish school, Bridgeport where she also served as principal for 13 years. Her love for her students made her an effective, respected and fondly remembered teacher and administrator. Many former students kept in touch with her over several decades. A prayerful and grateful woman of deep faith, "Sister Freddie" possessed a hearty laugh and an uncanny ability to remember and repeat stories and jokes, many at her own expense! Her energy was the envy of many as they watched her at the age of 99 hop on the bus heading for Shop Rite, Dunkin' Donuts, or a Chinese restaurant! Sister Frederick was predeceased by her 4 siblings Frederick Tkacz, Valeria Tkacz, Helen Seward, Genevieve Lorenz (and spouses). She is survived by several grandnieces, grandnephews, and her sisters in the Mercy Community with whom she shared her vowed commitment for nearly 85 years. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Mary Home Chapel, 2021 Albany Ave., West Hartford on Monday, March 18 at 6:00 p.m. preceded by calling hours from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. in St. Mary Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in Sister's memory are asked to consider the Sisters of Mercy, 25 Prescott Street, West Hartford, CT 06110. Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of the arrangements Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary