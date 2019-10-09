|
|
Sister M. Madeline Kanich
A native of Brooklyn, NY, Sister Madeline, the former Catherine Kanich, was the eldest of three children born to John and Ann (Jacubovicz) on August 26, 1940. Sister attended St. Stanislaus Kostka Elementary School in Brooklyn, NY and Nazareth Academy in Torresdale, PA. Upon graduating from high school, Sister entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth on September 8, 1956. In 1959, Sister Madeline was assigned to teach in St. Mary's Elementary School, Worcester, MA where she remained for six years. Sister was then asked to minister at Little Flower Children Services Institute in Wading River, NY and served there for four years as a Cottage Mother. In 1969, she enrolled in St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work. In 1971, Sister Madeline returned to Little Flower Children Services Institute where she continued to minister for the next 44 years. For 27 years, Sister worked as a Social Worker until she retired from the position in 1998 and assumed the role of Econome/Buyer for the residents at the Institute. In 2015, she sustained an injury which necessitated her transfer to a Rehabilitation/Nursing Home Facility. In January, 2016, Sister Madeline came to live at Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, Monroe, CT where she continued to receive nursing care. After a short illness, Sister passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019.
She is survived by her sister, Loretta Kanich of Brooklyn, NY and her brother, John Kanich of Queens, NY.
A wake will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 2-5pm at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, 1430 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Friday, October 11, 2019, 11am at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. Interment to immediately follow.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019