Ansonia—M. Nancy C. Donahue beloved wife of the late Jeremiah (Jerry) Donahue entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 11 at her home. Born in Derby on March 21, 1928, daughter of the late M. Joseph and Rose (D'Auito) Condon. A communicant of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of St. Mary's Grammar School in 1942 and Derby High School in 1946. Nancy was President of the Rosary Society for many years, a member of the first Parish Council, Den Mother for Pack 19 Boy Scouts of America for Assumption School and upon entering the Donahue homestead, she could be found in the kitchen baking. She was a retired secretary from the Ansonia High School. Survivors are daughters Nancy Stahl of Ansonia Norine (James) McMahon of Ansonia Maurine Donahue and Mark Heaphy of New Haven Sons Jeremiah J. Donahue of New Jersey and Thomas E. (Carmela) Donahue of Killingworth, Sister Valerie Wasilewski of Derby and Brother David Condon (Connie) of W. Haven. Six grandchildren, Alisha Gotish, Michael Donahue, Kaitlyn Stahl, Martin Stahl, Jr., Colby McMahon and Lucas McMahon, two great-grandchildren, Liam and Brody Gotish. Predeceased by son-in-law Martin Stahl, and Brother Edward Condon. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. On Monday morning, her funeral will leave at 9:30 from the Funeral Home to the Church of the Assumption for a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery Derby. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Assumption Church or the Ansonia Library for large print books in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2019
