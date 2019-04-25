Madeline A. Hauck

ASHLAND, MA. Madeline A. Hauck, a resident of Fairfield, CT for 55 years, passed away on April 17, 2019. She was a resident at the Residence at Valley Farm in Ashland, MA. She was born on May 26, 1936 at the Flushing Hospital Medical Center in Flushing, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, the late Frank and Laura (Bethel) DeCarmine. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 62 years, Walter, and loving mother of Walt Hauck and his wife Toni of Orlando, FL, Frank Hauck and his wife Marion of Bedford, NH, and Laura Hauck Mastrianni and her husband Mark of Natick, MA. Madeline grew up in Bayside, NY. Madeline was a lifelong learner, she graduated from Bayside High School in 1953, received a BS in Education from the University of Bridgeport in 1969 and a Master's in Special Education from Fairfield University in 1978. She was the first special education teacher hired at the Kennedy Center and helped to develop an education curriculum that is still being used to help empower people with disabilities to reach their full potential. She worked at the Kennedy Center for 22 years and retired in 1993. Madeline was also a substitute teacher for ten years in the Fairfield School System. She was an extremely positive, patient and caring person and a wonderful listener. Taking care of her family was her most important role and she was their biggest supporter. She attended countless games over the years and loved to help with homework. She was a longtime former Board of Director of the Parish Court Senior Housing in Fairfield, former member and Vice President of the Fairfield Junior Women's Club, former member of the Fairfield Women's Club, former President of the Fairfield Welcome Wagon Newcomer's Club, former President of the Fairfield Fifth Wheel Club and 55 year parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church. She loved to travel, go to restaurants, line dance and spend time with her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her ten grandchildren Kyle, Trevor, Brett, Chase, Gregory, Nathan, Meaghan, Stephen, Zach and Madi. Madeline was known as "Gigi" to her 12 great-grandchildren who brought so much joy to her life - Caleb, Luke, Alexia, Ethan, Hudson, Arden, William, Annabelle, Grace, Ruth and Parker. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Madeline's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish, 35 S. Main Street, Sherborn, MA. Private family interment will follow on April 29 at the National Veteran's Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor Washington, DC 20036-3604. Visit www.everettfuneral.com for private guestbook. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 25, 2019