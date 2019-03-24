Madeline Faiella Altieri

Madeline (Faiella) Altieri, age 94, of Anthem, AZ, died on March 16, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was a daughter of the late Salvatore Faiella and Anna Cardinale Faiella, and was a Trumbull resident for 52 years. Mrs. Altieri was a retiree of Bridgeport Metal Goods. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother. Survivors include two sons, Carmen M. Altieri, Jr. and his wife Sandra of NV, Michael Altieri and his wife Gina of AZ; one brother, Mario Tony Faiella of NC; five grandchildren, Jaime Altieri Barajas and Ryan M. Altieri, both of AZ, Diana Koukides and her husband Peter, of Norwalk, Michael Dias, Antoinette Dias Rosol and her husband Brian, both of NV; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Carmen M. Altieri, Sr. and by four brothers, Phillip Faiella of Bridgeport, Valentino Faiella of NC, Louis Faiella of Trumbull, and Salvatore Faiella, Jr. of FL. Our family wishes to thank Sun West Choice skilled nursing for the excellent care they provided to our mother. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, on May 31, 2019 at 11:00AM.