Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Madeline Altieri

Madeline Faiella Altieri
Madeline (Faiella) Altieri, age 94, of Anthem, AZ, died on March 16, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was a daughter of the late Salvatore Faiella and Anna Cardinale Faiella, and was a Trumbull resident for 52 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Carmen M. Altieri Sr. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, on May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The complete obituary was published in the Connecticut Post on March 24, 2019 and is available online.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2019
