Madeline M. Swanson
Madeline (Bunovsky) Swanson, age 73 of Shelton, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport after a long battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Richard (Rick) Swanson. Born in Bridgeport on January 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Louise (Sire) Bunovsky. Madeline was an avid reader and a highly educated woman in the financial field having earned her B.S. degree in Accounting and Finance from Post University in Waterbury, graduating alongside her daughter in 1997. After leading her daughter's Girl Scout troop at Huntington School, she returned to the workforce as a manager for SNET, later working as a financial analyst at General Electric with many years of dedicated service until her official retirement in 2015. For those of you who knew Madeline, she had many enjoyments in her life including crocheting and knitting - making beautiful hats, scarves, mittens, sweaters and incredibly unique baby blankets – her hands were rarely still. If you have been lucky enough to receive one of these gifts, please treasure them. She was also well known for her knitted Christmas stockings, which when filled with gifts, were as tall as you are. Madeline always made sure you received the most special pieces that fit you and your family. Some of her most treasured times were spent with her grandchildren setting up her extensive collection of Dickens' Village houses each holiday season – which took days to accomplish. Her husband, children and grandchildren, along with many close family and friends, were an absolute treasure to her. Madeline was very proud of her husband Rick who built the most meticulous antique car collection. She was extremely fond of the 1951 Ford Pickup truck which won many trophies at local car shows to which they attended together frequently. She also took the opportunity to return back to France after retirement to spend time with her relatives to which she enjoyed tremendously and often spoke of her latest adventure. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend of many, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband Richard of 53 years, Madeline's other survivors include her loving daughters, Jennifer Simonetti and her husband David of Shelton, CT; Michelle DiNatale and her husband Michael DiNatale Jr. of Seymour, CT; her three cherished and beautiful grandchildren, Justin Fabozzi of Bainbridge Island, Washington, Katherine Simonetti and Zachary Simonetti, both of Shelton, CT (what happens at grandma's, stays at grandma's) and her sister, Joyce Bunovsky-Bell and her husband Daryl of Ansonia, CT. She is also leaving behind many additional family members (both in the USA and in France), including many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear close friends. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Elaine Michols of Derby, CT, brother-in-law, Thomas Swanson of Shelton, CT, and other close family members all who will never be forgotten.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Madeline's memory may be made to the Shelton Historical Society, 70 Ripton Road, Shelton, CT. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home in Trumbull, CT and online condolences may be left by visiting www.abriola.com
.