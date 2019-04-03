Madge C. Demos

Madge C. Simmonds Demos, age 74 of Monroe passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Gregory D. Demos. Born in Bridgeport she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Edith Mead Simmonds. Madge was a graduate of Harding High School and was a purchasing agent for Perkin Elmer now ASML. She enjoyed tennis, shopping and cleaning. She loved Disney World and will be remembered for her kind heart and willingness to help others. In addition to her husband Greg, she is survived by her son, Dennis Matusewicz and his wife, Sherry, brothers-in-law, Harry and George, many nieces and nephews and extended family in Cyprus, She was predeceased by her brothers, Lucien, Eddie, Bobby and Donny and sisters, Marge Lepage and Joan Falco, and sister-in-law, Nancy. Funeral services will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her memory to your local animal shelter. To send online condolences, please visit

