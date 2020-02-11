|
|
Madison Dave Yocom
Madison Dane Yocom, 24, passed away at home on February 10, 2020, her family close by her side, after a five-month battle with cancer. Her life, though short by most measures, was filled with love, affection and light that inspired everyone fortunate to have met her. She was born August 27, 1995 in Milford, CT to Guy Ross Yocom and Marcey Linne (McCarthy) Yocom. She resided in West Haven, CT and is survived by her parents, sister Lily Ross Yocom and extended family in New York and Utah.
Madison was a beautiful, optimistic, generous and curious child, fascinated by the world around her. She had a gift for seeing the best in everything and everyone. She experienced a serious illness just before her fourth birthday that was to shape her character in a beautiful way that lifted up those around her. She graduated from West Haven High School. She was responsible and dependable in caring for her beloved dogs, Sparky and Lucky, and had a magical knack for making daily life easier for her family. She enjoyed writing Fan Fiction, solving Sudoku puzzles, playing a video game called "Terraria" with her sister and beating the daylights out of all comers at Nightmare Before Christmas Yahtzee. She was expert at trivia pertaining to all things Tim Burton, the Walking Dead, the Wizard of Oz and the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The courage, patience and wisdom she demonstrated in contending with her more recent illness left deep impressions that will be with us always.
The family wishes to thank the staffs at Smilow Cancer Center and Yale New Haven Hospital for their compassionate, personal and amazing professional care.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make a small gift to , of which Madison was a recipient. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020