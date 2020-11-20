Mae DeLuca Copertino
Mae (Kiki) DeLuca Copertino, age 92, of Monroe, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Kiki was the oldest child of Thomas and Philomena DeLuca, also of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Kiki attended Harding High School, where she first met her husband, Len. After high school, Kiki worked briefly for the General Electric Company, but left GE to start a family and was a full-time housewife and mother of three thereafter. Kiki was very proud of her Italian heritage. She loved spending time with her family and friends, she was an avid reader and an accomplished painter, and she enjoyed being at her home in Florida, going to the beach and to tag sales. Kiki was predeceased by Len, her husband of seventy years. Kiki's survivors include: her son Lenny and his wife Robin, her son Michael and his wife Anne, and her son Mark and his wife Jane; her grandchildren Lenny Michael Copertino and his wife Jennifer, Scott Copertino and his wife Christine, Leah Copertino and her husband Andrew Hayes, Jessica Copertino and her husband Tom Sleboda, and Nicole Mealey and her husband Dane Mealey; her great-grandchildren Graham Copertino Hayes, Vincent Sleboda and Mae Mealey; her sister Lorraine Caliendo and brother Thomas DeLuca; her cousin Mike Mocciae; and numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and close friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date. Kiki's family would like to thank the dedicated nurses and care-givers of Atria Crossroads Place for their care and compassion during Kiki's final months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kiki's honor to the charity of your choice
.