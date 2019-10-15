Connecticut Post Obituaries
Mae Manzo


1928 - 2019
Mae Manzo Obituary
Mae Manzo
Mae Manzo, age 91, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Samuel Manzo entered peaceful rest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1928 and the daughter of the late Nazareno and Louise (Pontillo) Scarapicchia. Mrs. Manzo worked for PerkinElmer in Norwalk for over 20 years before her retirement and Rick's Deli. She enjoyed her trips to the casino and was a member of the DeMaio Garden Club. Mrs. Manzo is survived by her devoted daughter, Jo-Marie Pelle and her husband Steve Jessie of Milford, two granddaughters, Dinah Battaglini and her husband Joe of Rocky Hill and Marla Pelle of Milford and her cherished great-granddaughter, Gianna Battaglini and several nieces, nephews, cousins, sister and brother-in-laws. Her siblings, Rose Cammaro, Tessie Capuano, Joseph and Angelo Scarapicchia and Lucy Deloma predeceased her. A special thanks to her dear friend, Ellie who was always there for her, along with Bev and Pauline. She enjoyed playing "Sparkle" with Leslie and all her friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish) in Milford. Interment to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019
