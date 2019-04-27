Connecticut Post Obituaries
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
Mae Schmidle

Mae Schmidle Obituary
Mae S. Schmidle
Mae S. Schmidle, former State Representative, 106th District and former Town Clerk of Newtown passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Schmidle was the wife of Robert F. Schmidle, Sr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown Tuesday, April 30th at 12:00noon. Interment will follow in Newtown Village Cemetery. Friends may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown Monday, April 29th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Newtown Visiting Nurse Association, 45 Main St., Newtown, CT 06470 will be appreciated.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 27, 2019
